Dairy Owner Held in MP For Illegally Supplying Liquor at Home

The excise department of Madhya Pradesh arrested a dairy owner on Thursday evening for allegedly selling liquor at his shop in Gwalior city. The man, identified as Ajit Yadav, runs a dairy in the Morar Cantonment area. Officers said he used to illegally take liquor orders on phone and deliver them to the customers. He also used to deliver a brand of rum that is only available to army personnel.

On Thursday, the excise department received a tip-off that a man was illegally selling liquor. In the evening, they laid a trap to arrest Yadav. A member from the excise team contacted him, posing as a customer. He gave an order for a bottle of rum which was to be delivered at the intersection of Military Hospital. As soon as Yadav came to deliver the order, the officer who was poing as a customer arrested him. When Yadav tried to flee, other officers, who were hidden nearby, surrounded him and overpowered him.

The team then went to Yadav’s dairy shop and conducted a raid. Among the seized items were a carton of rum, which was exclusively meant for military personnel and their families, and six cartons of English liquor out of which two were for sale in Haryana only. Officers estimate the cost of the seized liquor to be more than Rs 50, 000. Apart from this, a register and a diary have been seized from the shop.

According to the excise officers, Yadav was indulged in this illegal business for a long time now. A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Excise Act.

During questioning, Yadav told the officials that the rum was a favourite among his customers. Maneesh Diwedi, a sub-inspector of the excise department, said they are looking at his call details to know about other members of his network. Officials are also investigating how he got the rum meant only for army personnel.

