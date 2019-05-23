English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dakshina Kannada Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Dakshina Kannada (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕನ್ನಡ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
17. Dakshina Kannada is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Karnataka region of Karnataka in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.09% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.94%. The estimated literacy level of Dakshina Kannada is 88.57%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Nalin Kumar Kateel of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,43,709 votes which was 11.90% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.23% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 77.15% and in 2009, the constituency registered 74.46% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada was: Nalin Kumar Kateel (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,74,454 men, 7,90,765 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Dakshina Kannada is: 12.9324 74.9813
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: दक्षिण कन्नड़, कर्नाटक (Hindi); দক্ষিণ কানাড়া, কর্ণাটক (Bengali); दक्षिण कन्नड, कर्नाटक (Marathi); દક્ષિણ કર્નાડા, કર્ણાટક (Gujarati); தக்ஷிணா கன்னடா, கர்நாடகா (Tamil); దక్షణ కన్నడ, కర్నాటక (Telugu); ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕನ್ನಡ, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (Kannada); ദക്ഷിണ കന്നഡ, കർണാടക (Malayalam).
Dakshina Kannada Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
UPP
--
--
Vijay Shreenivas .C
SDPI
--
--
Mohammed Eliyas
HJP
--
--
Supreeth Kumar Poojary
IND
--
--
Abdul Hameed
IND
--
--
Deepak Rajesh Coelho
IND
--
--
Alexander
BSP
--
--
S. Sathish Saliyan
INC
--
--
Mithun M Rai
IND
--
--
Maxim Pinto
IND
--
--
Mohammad Khalid
IND
--
--
Venkatesh Bende
IND
--
--
H. Suresh Poojary
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Nalin Kumar Kateel
