Dakshina Kannada Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Nalin Kumar Kateel BJP Nalin Kumar Kateel LEADING

Dakshina Kannada Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME UPP -- -- Vijay Shreenivas .C SDPI -- -- Mohammed Eliyas HJP -- -- Supreeth Kumar Poojary IND -- -- Abdul Hameed IND -- -- Deepak Rajesh Coelho IND -- -- Alexander BSP -- -- S. Sathish Saliyan INC -- -- Mithun M Rai IND -- -- Maxim Pinto IND -- -- Mohammad Khalid IND -- -- Venkatesh Bende IND -- -- H. Suresh Poojary NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Nalin Kumar Kateel Leading

17. Dakshina Kannada is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Karnataka region of Karnataka in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.09% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.94%. The estimated literacy level of Dakshina Kannada is 88.57%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Nalin Kumar Kateel of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,43,709 votes which was 11.90% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.23% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Nalin Kumar Kateel of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 40,420 votes which was 3.98% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 49.15% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 77.15% and in 2009, the constituency registered 74.46% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada was: Nalin Kumar Kateel (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,74,454 men, 7,90,765 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Dakshina Kannada is: 12.9324 74.9813Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: दक्षिण कन्नड़, कर्नाटक (Hindi); দক্ষিণ কানাড়া, কর্ণাটক (Bengali); दक्षिण कन्नड, कर्नाटक (Marathi); દક્ષિણ કર્નાડા, કર્ણાટક (Gujarati); தக்ஷிணா கன்னடா, கர்நாடகா (Tamil); దక్షణ కన్నడ, కర్నాటక (Telugu); ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕನ್ನಡ, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (Kannada); ദക്ഷിണ കന്നഡ, കർണാടക (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)