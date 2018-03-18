English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dakshina Kannada Pre-University College Examination Result 2018 Will be Declared at 8am Tomorrow
The initiative to publish the Dakshina Kannada Pre University College result online is taken by the Dakshina Kannada Pre University College Principal’s Association.
Students who have appeared for the Dakshina Kannada Pre-University College examination result 2018 can check their result at the official website dkpucpa.com.
The Dakshina Kannada Pre University College will declare the Pre-University examination results 2018 or I PU examination results 2018 for Dakshina Kannada district on Monday (March 19, 2018) at 8 am. The Dakshina Kannada Pre-University College will declare the Pre-University examination results 2018 or I PU examination result 2018 online this time.
Students who have appeared for the Dakshina Kannada Pre-University College examination result 2018 can check their result at the official website dkpucpa.com
Students need to follow the instructions below to check the Dakshina Kannada Pre-University College examination result
Here's are the steps students need to follow to check the Pre-University College examination result 2018 or I PU examination result 2018:
Step 1: Log on to the official website dkpucpa.com
Step 2: Select college of the student from the available list of colleges
Step 3: Enter the roll number exactly as it is mentioned on the hall ticket
Step 4: Type in the Date of Birth of the student who has appeared for the Dakshina Kannada Pre-University College examination
Step 4: Enter values in Captcha image
Step 5: Click on show result button
"If the above details match with those available in the system, the result and marks break up will be displayed. There is a provision to download the marks card too. In case the details do not match, then an appropriate error message will be displayed, according to the release put out on Dakshina Kannada Pre University College Principals' Association website.
The initiative to publish the Dakshina Kannada Pre University College result online is taken by the Dakshina Kannada Pre University College Principal’s Association.
Also Watch
Students who have appeared for the Dakshina Kannada Pre-University College examination result 2018 can check their result at the official website dkpucpa.com
Students need to follow the instructions below to check the Dakshina Kannada Pre-University College examination result
Here's are the steps students need to follow to check the Pre-University College examination result 2018 or I PU examination result 2018:
Step 1: Log on to the official website dkpucpa.com
Step 2: Select college of the student from the available list of colleges
Step 3: Enter the roll number exactly as it is mentioned on the hall ticket
Step 4: Type in the Date of Birth of the student who has appeared for the Dakshina Kannada Pre-University College examination
Step 4: Enter values in Captcha image
Step 5: Click on show result button
"If the above details match with those available in the system, the result and marks break up will be displayed. There is a provision to download the marks card too. In case the details do not match, then an appropriate error message will be displayed, according to the release put out on Dakshina Kannada Pre University College Principals' Association website.
The initiative to publish the Dakshina Kannada Pre University College result online is taken by the Dakshina Kannada Pre University College Principal’s Association.
Also Watch
-
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Wednesday 07 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Saturday 17 March , 2018 Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 16 March , 2018 Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Wednesday 07 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kangana Ranaut Talks About Nationalism, Nepotism & 'Psycho Love'
- Ranveer Singh Talks About Facing The Limelight, His Style Quotient And Padmaavat
- Zuckerberg Goes 007 Mode: Sets up 'Secret Police' to Find Information Leakers in Facebook
- Rajinikanth Ensured I Ate On Time: Pankaj Tripathi
- India Joins In As World Prepares To Celebrate French Gastronomy On March 21