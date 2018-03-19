GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Dakshina Kannada Pre-University College Examination Result 2018 Will be Out at 8am Today

The initiative to publish the Dakshina Kannada Pre University College result online is taken by the Dakshina Kannada Pre University College Principal’s Association.

News18.com

Updated:March 19, 2018, 7:28 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Dakshina Kannada Pre-University College Examination Result 2018 Will be Out at 8am Today
Students who have appeared for the Dakshina Kannada Pre-University College examination result 2018 can check their result at the official website dkpucpa.com.
The Dakshina Kannada Pre University College will declare the Pre-University examination results 2018 or I PU examination results 2018 for Dakshina Kannada district on Monday (March 19, 2018) at 8 am. The Dakshina Kannada Pre-University College will declare the Pre-University examination results 2018 or I PU examination result 2018 online this time.

Students who have appeared for the Dakshina Kannada Pre-University College examination result 2018 can check their result at the official website dkpucpa.com

Students need to follow the instructions below to check the Dakshina Kannada Pre-University College examination result

Here's are the steps students need to follow to check the Pre-University College examination result 2018 or I PU examination result 2018:

Step 1: Log on to the official website dkpucpa.com

Step 2: Select college of the student from the available list of colleges

Step 3: Enter the roll number exactly as it is mentioned on the hall ticket

Step 4: Type in the Date of Birth of the student who has appeared for the Dakshina Kannada Pre-University College examination

Step 4: Enter values in Captcha image

Step 5: Click on show result button

"If the above details match with those available in the system, the result and marks break up will be displayed. There is a provision to download the marks card too. In case the details do not match, then an appropriate error message will be displayed, according to the release put out on Dakshina Kannada Pre University College Principals' Association website.

The initiative to publish the Dakshina Kannada Pre University College result online is taken by the Dakshina Kannada Pre University College Principal’s Association.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You