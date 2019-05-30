Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Narendra Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: Dal Raisina That Takes 48 Hours to Cook, Lemon Tart and Rajbhog on the Menu

The Dal Raisina was introduced by Machindra Kasture who became the first chef for the President of India in the Rashtrapati Bhavan after she was chosen by former president Pratibha Patil.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 30, 2019, 9:54 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Narendra Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: Dal Raisina That Takes 48 Hours to Cook, Lemon Tart and Rajbhog on the Menu
Representative image
Loading...
New Delhi: Narendra Modi will take oath as Prime Minister for a second term on Thursday at 7 pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The ceremony will also see President Ram Nath Kovind administer the oath of office and secrecy to Modi and other members of the Union Council of Ministers.

Oath taking ceremonies are extravagant affairs and according to a report by Economic Times, following high tea, the guests will be served light dinner after the ceremony.

Vegetarian dignitaries present at the event will see a wide range of options ranging from samosas to Rajbhog and lemon tarts.

According to the ET report, the dinner for the mega event will include both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. Furthermore, the President's kitchen has to keep in mind that a lot of visiting dignitaries are from countries who have a lighter palate and since the event itself will start at 7 pm, it might become a late meal for dignitaries from the east.

The major highlight of the dinner, however, will be the signature ‘Dal Raisina’ that is already being cooked.

The Dal Raisina was introduced by Machindra Kasture who became the first chef for the President of India in the Rashtrapati Bhavan after she was chosen by former President Pratibha Patil.

Prior to that presidents used to bring in their own cooks.

The Dal Raisina, a variant of maa ki daal, which Kasture had introduced to the Rashtrapati Bhavan kitchen, takes 48 hours to cook and the process of cooking it has started on Tuesday night itself.

The swearing-in ceremony itself will be hosted at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. This will be the fourth time a prime minister is taking oath at the forecourt instead of the Durbar Hall, which can only accommodate a far smaller gathering of about 500. Around 6,000 people are expected to be present at the oath-taking ceremony of Narendra Modi.



Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram