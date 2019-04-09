Dalai Lama Admitted to Delhi Hospital With Chest Infection

Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, was admitted to a private hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday with a chest infection, his aides said."His Holiness was feeling some discomfort this morning in Dharamsala. As a precaution, we came down to Delhi," said Tenzin Taklha, his private secretary."He will be spending the next two to three days in the hospital," he added.The Dalai Lama had returned to Dharamsala on Monday after meeting youth global leaders in New Delhi on April 7.The spiritual leader has been living in India since he fled his homeland in 1959 after a Chinese Army crackdown. The Tibetan government-in-exile, based here, is not recognised by any country.