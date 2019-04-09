LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Dalai Lama Admitted to Delhi Hospital With Chest Infection

The Dalai Lama had returned to Dharamsala on Monday after meeting youth global leaders in New Delhi on April 7.

IANS

Updated:April 9, 2019, 11:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Dalai Lama Admitted to Delhi Hospital With Chest Infection
File photo of the Dalai Lama (Reuters)
Loading...
Dharamsala: Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, was admitted to a private hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday with a chest infection, his aides said.

"His Holiness was feeling some discomfort this morning in Dharamsala. As a precaution, we came down to Delhi," said Tenzin Taklha, his private secretary.

"He will be spending the next two to three days in the hospital," he added.

The Dalai Lama had returned to Dharamsala on Monday after meeting youth global leaders in New Delhi on April 7.

The spiritual leader has been living in India since he fled his homeland in 1959 after a Chinese Army crackdown. The Tibetan government-in-exile, based here, is not recognised by any country.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram