English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Singer Daler Mehndi Convicted in 2003 Human Trafficking Case, Sentenced to 2-Year Jail Term
Punjabi pop singer Daler Mehndi had been accused of illegally sending people abroad disguised as members of his troupe by charging hefty "passage money”.
New Delhi: A Patiala court on Friday convicted Daler Mehndi on charges of running an illegal immigration ring in 2003 and sentenced the Punjabi pop singer to two years in jail.
Mehndi was granted bail within an hour of sentencing.
Daler had been accused of illegally sending people abroad disguised as members of his troupe by charging hefty "passage money”.
It had been alleged that the singer, and his brother Shamsher Singh, had taken two troupes in 1998 and 1999 during the course of which 10 persons were taken to the US as group members and were "dropped off" illegally.
Daler, on a trip to the US in the company of an actress, had allegedly "dropped off" three girls at San Francisco.
Both brothers took another troupe to the US in October 1999 in the company of some other actors during which three boys were "dropped off" at New Jersey.
Soon after the Patiala Police registered a case against Daler and Shamsher on a complaint filed by one Bakshish Singh. At least 35 more complaints came up levelling charges of fraud against the two brothers.
The complaints had alleged that two brothers had taken "passage money" from them to help them migrate to the US "illegally", but had failed to do so.
Patiala Police had even raided the offices of Daler Mehndi at Connaught Place in New Delhi and seized documents, including the case file of those who had paid the alleged "passage money" to Mehndi brothers.
In 2006, Patiala Police filed two discharge petitions stating Daler Mehndi to be innocent, but the court had upheld that the singer be prosecuted as there was "sufficient evidence against him on the judicial file and scope for further investigation".
(With PTI inputs)
Also Watch
Mehndi was granted bail within an hour of sentencing.
Daler had been accused of illegally sending people abroad disguised as members of his troupe by charging hefty "passage money”.
It had been alleged that the singer, and his brother Shamsher Singh, had taken two troupes in 1998 and 1999 during the course of which 10 persons were taken to the US as group members and were "dropped off" illegally.
Daler, on a trip to the US in the company of an actress, had allegedly "dropped off" three girls at San Francisco.
Both brothers took another troupe to the US in October 1999 in the company of some other actors during which three boys were "dropped off" at New Jersey.
Soon after the Patiala Police registered a case against Daler and Shamsher on a complaint filed by one Bakshish Singh. At least 35 more complaints came up levelling charges of fraud against the two brothers.
The complaints had alleged that two brothers had taken "passage money" from them to help them migrate to the US "illegally", but had failed to do so.
Patiala Police had even raided the offices of Daler Mehndi at Connaught Place in New Delhi and seized documents, including the case file of those who had paid the alleged "passage money" to Mehndi brothers.
In 2006, Patiala Police filed two discharge petitions stating Daler Mehndi to be innocent, but the court had upheld that the singer be prosecuted as there was "sufficient evidence against him on the judicial file and scope for further investigation".
(With PTI inputs)
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Thursday 15 March , 2018 AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lionel Messi: The Beautiful Game's Favourite Child
- 5 Daily Habits that maintain Hormonal Balance
- Kartik Aaryan Turns Heads in a Pawan Sachdeva Ensemble at AIFW AW '18; See Pics
- Elon Musk's Resume is Out And it is Giving Everyone Serious Resume Writing Goals
- 2018 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 First Ride Review - Watch Video