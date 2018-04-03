Dalit Agitation: Absolutely No Failure of Police System, Says UP DGP OP Singh

: The violent protests against the Supreme Court Judgment regarding change in SC/ST Act, which claimed two lives and left scores injured in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, should not be termed as the failure of the police system in the state, said Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh, OP Singh on Tuesday.Speaking to, DGP Singh said, "The situation is under control now and additional force has been deployed in UP to maintain law and order. Intensive patrolling is also being conducted in the sensitive areas and the guilty are being sent to jail.""There is absolutely no failure of the police system as this agitation is going on in many states of the country. UP was also affected. However, the police played a key role in controlling the situation. Quick and stern action was taken against those who were found involved in any kind of violence," he added.Many districts of Western Uttar Pradesh were affected due to the Bharat Bandh call given by Dalit groups against the Supreme Court ruling on SC/ST Act. Rail routes were blocked in various states, amidst reports of violence and arsoning. Two people were killed and dozens others were severely injured during violent clashes in many parts of the state.One of the protesters, who was killed in police firing, has been identified as Amrish Jatav from Muzaffarnagar. However, it was not yet ascertained that whose bullet killed him. Post-Morterm report is awaited in this case.The other protestor, who died during the protest, has been identified as was Ankur Jatav from Meerut. Ankur was shot in the abdomen and later succumbed to injuries. The firing incident which took Ankur's life was caught oncamera, in which firing shots can be heard and later Ankur was seen bleeding. He was rushed to a local hospital and was later referred to Delhi, but he succumbed to injuries later on.