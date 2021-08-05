Dalit Bandhu Scheme: Families in KCR's Adopted Village Get Non-refundable Rs 10 Lakh Aid

The Telangana government implemented the Dalit Bandhu scheme in Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s adopted village Vasalamarri in the Yadagiri Bhuvanagiri District, under which each beneficiary will get a direct deposit of Rs 10 lakh in their account.

The Chief Minister in a visit on Wednesday had announced the scheme for 76 families in the village. Immediately after releasing the GO, the Telangana Schedule Caste Development Corporation Limited (TSCCDC) released Rs 7.60 crore.

Initially, the plan was to launch the scheme and implement it as a pilot project in the Huzurabad constituency on August 16 where by-elections are due soon.

However, sources said the CM is expecting Huzurabad bypoll scheduled to be announced before August 16 and due to the election code, a new scheme could not be launched there, which is why his adopted village was chosen as the site for the project’s launch.

The scheme is drawing the attention due to it’s non-refundable monetary help for Dalit families. The Telangana government plans for 12 lakh families to become beneficiaries of it.

Initially, the government had decided to implement the scheme by spending Rs 1,200 crore per year. However, it will first be launched as a pilot project in the Hyderabad assembly segment, with a spending of additional Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 crore.

The government has also announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to be given to one hundred families in each constituency for setting up industry units, or for other resources, for socially and economically disadvantaged families to define and decide their own development through self-financing.

The amount has to be spent to establish a small scale industry, food processing unit, self-employment unit, purchasing of agricultural equipment etc. according to the will and wish of the beneficiary.

And how will the beneficiaries be selected? Members of the Dalit community in Vasalamarri will be benefitted immediately and the Huzurabad assembly segment will later get benefits under the scheme on August 16. The government will after that select 100 beneficiaries from each assembly segment this year and the scheme will become applicable to all in a phased manner.

Other benefits under the scheme include setting-up of a protection fund to assist disadvantaged members of the Dalit community in the state. Initially, Rs 10,000 will be collected from the beneficiary as a Protection fund contribution.

The state government is planning to spend an overall Rs 80,000 crore on the scheme.

