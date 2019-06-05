Dalit Boy Tied Up, Beaten by Upper Caste Men for Trying to Enter Temple in Rajasthan's Pali; 4 Arrested

Jaipur: A Dalit minor was tied with a rope and beaten up allegedly by a group of upper caste men after he tried to enter a temple in Rajasthan's Pali district.

The incident reportedly took place on June 1 in Pali's Dhaneriya village. In a video, which went viral soon after the incident, the perpetrators are seen clobbering the boy even as he pleaded them to stop saying that he will never enter the temple.

According to reports, the victim's uncle filed a complaint two days after the incident. The case was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act and police have arrested four in the incident.

Police have also said that the victim has been sent to a juvenile home.

Soon after the incident, however, the police had detained the victim after a person lodged a case against him on claims of molestation.

The incident comes just a month after a 23-year-old Dalit man died after being beaten up by a group of upper caste men in Uttarakhand's Tehri district.

The last two months have seen other incidences of atrocities against minorities, particularly ones in which wedding processions have been attacked because Dalit grooms were riding on horses. One such incident took place in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district in which a wedding procession was attacked after the upper caste community was outraged at the sight of a Scheduled Caste groom riding a horse.

Among the spate of incidences is also one from Gujarat's Mahuvad village where a mob of 200-300 upper caste people attacked the house of a Dalit couple after the husband put up a Facebook post claiming that the government does not permit the village temple to be used for Dalit wedding ceremonies.