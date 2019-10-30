Dalit Family Attacked in UP's Muzaffarnagar for Opposing Harassment of Daughter, Probe on

Muzaffarnagar (UP): A Dalit man and his two family members were injured in an attack for opposing the harassment of his daughter in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said. The 17-year-old girl had gone to collect water from a hand pump at Bhokarhedi village under Bhopa police station area on Tuesday when a youth came and allegedly harassed her, the police said.

The brother of the girl opposed the accused, following which he came with his family and attacked the man, his father and the girl, the police said. A complaint has been filed and an investigation is on, the police said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.