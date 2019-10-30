Dalit Family Attacked in UP's Muzaffarnagar for Opposing Harassment of Daughter, Probe on
The 17-year-old girl had gone to collect water from a hand pump at Bhokarhedi village under Bhopa police station area on Tuesday when a youth came and allegedly harassed her.
Representative Image.
Muzaffarnagar (UP): A Dalit man and his two family members were injured in an attack for opposing the harassment of his daughter in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said. The 17-year-old girl had gone to collect water from a hand pump at Bhokarhedi village under Bhopa police station area on Tuesday when a youth came and allegedly harassed her, the police said.
The brother of the girl opposed the accused, following which he came with his family and attacked the man, his father and the girl, the police said. A complaint has been filed and an investigation is on, the police said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple AirPods Pro Vs Rivals: Lightest Buds, Longest Battery Life & Noise Cancellation
- Airbus Receives Largest Aircraft Order from IndiGo, To Supply 300 Ultra-Long-Haul A320neo Family Planes
- WhatsApp Update For iPhone is Great News if You Like to Keep Annoying Groups on Mute
- The Complete Air Purifier Buying Guide: Here is How to Beat The Delhi Pollution
- How a 'Meme' on 20 Million Trees Turned into YouTuber Mr Beast's Fight Against Climate Change