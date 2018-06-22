Dalit Farmer Burnt to Death in Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath Forms 'Fact-Finding' Team

A day after a Dalit farmer was burnt to death by four men in the outskirts of Bhopal to encroach upon his land, the Congress flayed the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in the state.Kamal Nath, head of the Congress state unit, also formed a two-member panel and sent them to find facts in Berasia, where the incident took place. “The incident in which the farmer was charred to death is shocking and astounding. The perpetrators should be punished. When will this state government act against those responsible for Dalit atrocities,” he tweeted.The police have also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case lodged under section 302, 447, 34 of IPC and relevant sections of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.The police had faced severe flak after it delayed the arrest of the four men accused of setting ablaze the 70-year-old farmer and only apprehended the accused after tension gripped the area by Thursday night. The area is still under heavy deployment of police.The incident had taken place at Parsoria Ghatkhedi in Berasia tehsil when Dalit farmer Kishorilal Jatav (70) was allegedly burnt alive for resisting an attempt to encroach his land. He succumbed to injuries before reaching the hospital, an official said.Sources also claimed that the local BJP MLA discussed with the government for offering an ex-gratia of Rs 8 lakh compensation to the dead farmer's family.Locals claimed that deceased farmer Kishorilal was given land patta of the said 3.5 acre land by the state government in 2002. He started farming since then till early 2018 when local muscleman Teeran Yadav encroached upon the land. The hapless farmer had only raised his voice when he saw Yadav and kin working on his land.