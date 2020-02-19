Dalit Girl Alleges Sexual Harrassment by 3 Youths in Muzaffarnagar, All Accused Absconding
Police said the incident happened at Bhabisa Village under Kandhla Police Station on Tuesday when the girl was going to the brick kiln site with lunch for her kin.
Representative image.
Muzaffarnagar: A 16-year-old Dalit girl was sexually harassed by three youths at a village in Shamli district, police said on Wednesday.
Station House Officer SK Dube said the girl's brother has filed a complaint, adding that the three accused, one of whom has been identified as a 23-year-old man, are absconding. An investigation in the matter is underway.
