Dalit Girl Alleges Sexual Harrassment by 3 Youths in Muzaffarnagar, All Accused Absconding

Muzaffarnagar: A 16-year-old Dalit girl was sexually harassed by three youths at a village in Shamli district, police said on Wednesday.

Police said the incident happened at Bhabisa Village under Kandhla Police Station on Tuesday when the girl was going to the brick kiln site with lunch for her kin.

Station House Officer SK Dube said the girl's brother has filed a complaint, adding that the three accused, one of whom has been identified as a 23-year-old man, are absconding. An investigation in the matter is underway.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.