Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Dalit Girl Attacked in Suspected Honour Killing Dies in Coimbatore

Twenty-two-year-old Kanagaraj and his lover were attacked by his elder brother Vinodh Kumar after he saw the couple moving around, the police said.

PTI

Updated:June 29, 2019, 4:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Dalit Girl Attacked in Suspected Honour Killing Dies in Coimbatore
A Network18 creative by Mir Suhail.
Loading...

Coimbatore: A teenaged Dalit girl, who was hacked allegedly in an act of honour killing in Mettupalayam, near here, four days ago, died in hospital early Saturday, police said.

Twenty-two-year-old Kanagaraj and his lover were attacked by his elder brother Vinodh Kumar after he saw the couple moving around, the police said.

Kanagaraj died on the spot while the girl was critically injured and hospitalised, they said.

Vinod Kumar was arrested and lodged in the Central jail, they said.

The lovers had planned to tie the knot with their parents blessings on June 25.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Scheduled Caste assured to recommend to the central and Tamil Nadu governments on the need for a strong legislation against honour killings

as was demanded by various quarters.

The commission vice-chairman L Murugan, who came here to inquire about the incident, told reporters this afternoon that he would suggest to the Centre the need for a strong legislation.

CPI-M politburo member MG Ramakrishnan, who visited the hospital, condemned the honour killing and urged both the Centre and State government to provide protection to those involved in inter-caste marriage.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram