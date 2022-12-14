Dalit Girl Gangraped at Coffee Estate in Karnataka; Minor Among 4 Detained, Say Police

Four persons, including a minor, allegedly raped a 13-year-old Dalit girl at a coffee estate in Karnataka’s Hassan district. The sexual assault of the minor came to light when police received information about a girl, who was six months’ pregnant and admitted to a hospital.

While police have booked five accused in the case, four including the minor have been detained. According to police, the incident took place in a town where the girl’s parents work as labourers. The rural police station in the district received information on Tuesday that a 13-year-old girl, who was six months’ pregnant, had been admitted to a hospital. Child development protection officers, along with counsellors and woman police officials, were told that the girl was raped multiple times by more than one person, police added.

“According to the statement of the victim, there are more than one accused in the case. We are collecting more evidence and have information that minors were also involved. So, we cannot disclose more. The victim belongs to the SC/ST community, so the Prevention of Atrocities Act will also be enforced,” said Hassan superintendent of police Hariram Shankar.

Police said they had recorded the survivor’s statement and a case had been registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Read all the Latest India News here