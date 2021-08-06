Dalit Girl Molested At UP Govt Hospital By Two Doctors

A day after an eight-year-old girl was raped and brutally murdered in Bihar’s Munger, an alleged molestation case of a dalit teenager by two doctors at a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur has been reported on Thursday.

“A complaint has been filed by the victim’s family member against two unknown doctors of Fatehpur women hospital,” said a senior police officer of Fatehpur.

According to the victim’s mother, she learnt about the incident when the victim narrated the ordeal to her. “I was asked to bring fresh water by two hospital doctors. When I found my daughter crying, I thought she was crying of pain. On enquiring, narrating her ordeal she told me how two doctors took her to a secluded room and molested her. I was shocked to learn about the incident,” she said.

“We have given a written complaint to the police,” added the victim’s mother.

Soon after receiving the complaint, Fatehpur city Circle Officer along with police officials of Sadar Kotwali reached the hospital and started an inquiry on the heinous crime.

Police officials not willing to be named said that the investigating policemen have questioned doctors on duty at the time of the incident. “The victim’s official statement has also been recorded by the Fatehpur City CO,” added the officer.

The victim told the police and the media that she does not know the names of the two doctors who molested her but she can identify them on seeing them.

The officer added that the teenager has identified one of her perpetrators after police paraded doctors on duty that night in front of her.

Till the time the report was filed, Fatehpur police did not make any arrests in connection to the case. No FIR has also been filed yet. Police officials are tight lipped about the incident and are yet to release any official statement.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here