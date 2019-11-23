Dalit Groom Denied Entry into Temple in MP Village, Minister Orders Probe

Bhopal: A Dalit groom was allegedly prevented from entering temple in Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh, following which minister Tulsiram Silavat on Friday asked the district collector to initiate a probe.

The marriage procession of the man, belonging to the Scheduled Caste community, was stopped on Thursday from entering a Hanuman temple in Biroda village, with staff there locking the doors, an aide of the minister said.

The minister assured of stern action against the culprits.

District collector on the matter said that he has sent the officers to the village concerned and action would be taken on the basis of their fact finding.

Meanwhile, the police said it has prepared a list of households of families affected by such discrimination on several occasions but did not file a complaint.

