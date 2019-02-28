English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dalit Groom Visits Ram Temple Under Police Protection in MP Village
Members of upper castes allegedly did not allow the Balais, a Dalit community, to enter the Ram temple at Aurangpura village.
Photo for representation.
Loading...
Indore: A Dalit bridegroom visited a Ram temple at a village in Indore district under police protection Thursday in the face of an unwritten `ban'.
Members of upper castes allegedly did not allow the Balais, a Dalit community, to enter the Ram temple at Aurangpura village.
The marriage procession of Ajay Malviya (22) was taken out in police protection Thursday, and security was also provided when he visited the temple, a police official said. Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Ram Kumar Rai said, "We had made adequate security arrangements for the marriage procession and his temple visit."
There was no untoward incident, the SDOP said. The Akhil Bhartiya Balai Mahasabha had submitted an application to the Betma police station Wednesday, alleging that Dalits were not allowed to enter the Ram temple at Aurangpura. It also alleged that caste-based discrimination was prevalent in the village.
Alleging that there had been trouble during the marriage procession of another Dalit man in the past, the organisation demanded security for Malviya's wedding procession.
Dharmendra Malviya (32), the groom's elder brother, said, "I have not seen in my entire life any person belonging to my community entering the Ram temple. So this time we decided that my younger brother must visit the temple." Dharmendra also said that when he rode a horse during his marriage procession in 2009, stones were pelted at them.
Members of upper castes allegedly did not allow the Balais, a Dalit community, to enter the Ram temple at Aurangpura village.
The marriage procession of Ajay Malviya (22) was taken out in police protection Thursday, and security was also provided when he visited the temple, a police official said. Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Ram Kumar Rai said, "We had made adequate security arrangements for the marriage procession and his temple visit."
There was no untoward incident, the SDOP said. The Akhil Bhartiya Balai Mahasabha had submitted an application to the Betma police station Wednesday, alleging that Dalits were not allowed to enter the Ram temple at Aurangpura. It also alleged that caste-based discrimination was prevalent in the village.
Alleging that there had been trouble during the marriage procession of another Dalit man in the past, the organisation demanded security for Malviya's wedding procession.
Dharmendra Malviya (32), the groom's elder brother, said, "I have not seen in my entire life any person belonging to my community entering the Ram temple. So this time we decided that my younger brother must visit the temple." Dharmendra also said that when he rode a horse during his marriage procession in 2009, stones were pelted at them.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ed Sheeran Marries Childhood Sweetheart Cherry Seaborn in a Secret Ceremony: Reports
- Rahul, Maxwell & Zazai Make Solid Progress in T20I Rankings
- All-round England Avoid Whitewash with Consolation Win
- MiG-21 Bison: The Indian Air Force Fighter Jet That Took Down Pakistan’s F-16 Fighting Falcon
- FedEx Turns to Autonomous Robot Carts for Local 'Same Day' Deliveries
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results