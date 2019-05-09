Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Dalit Groom's Horse Ride, Wedding Procession Leads to Boycott by Upper Castes in Gujarat Village

The upper caste people of the village, which falls under the Kadi taluka of Mehsana district, were allegedly unhappy with a Dalit groom for riding a horse and taking out a wedding procession two days ago.

Vijaysinh Parmar | News18

Updated:May 9, 2019, 6:08 PM IST
Dalit Groom's Horse Ride, Wedding Procession Leads to Boycott by Upper Castes in Gujarat Village
Dalit groom Mehul Parmar rode a horse for his wedding. (Image: News18)
Ahmedabad: Angered by a Dalit groom's decision to ride a horse for his wedding, the locals of Lor village in Gujarat called for a complete boycott of the community and denied them access to essential commodities and services.

The upper caste members of the village, which falls under the Kadi taluka of Mehsana district, were allegedly unhappy with the groom, identified as Mehul Parmar, for riding a horse and taking out a wedding procession two days ago.

The boycott by upper caste villagers prompted anger among young Dalit activists, who rushed to the village to help their community members. Sensing trouble, heavy police has been deployed in the area.

“After we took out a wedding procession on horse in the village, locals convened a meeting and announced a boycott of Dalits. Shopkeepers are not giving essential commodities like milk,’’ said Parmar.

The villagers belonging to the Dalit community said that after the call for boycott, auto-rickshaw drivers have also refused to give them rides. They are being refused service even in the nearby Kadi town.

Dalit leader and Independent MLA from Vadgam constituency Jignesh Mevani demanded that strict action be taken against the culprits. “This is a very serious matter and government should set an example of social justice by taking stern actions against those who opposed Dalit groom’s wedding procession,’’ Mevani said.

Talking to News18 Gujarati TV, Mehsana DSP Manjita Vanzara said that police personnel have been deployed in the village to avoid any untoward incident.

“We have visited the Dalit mohollas in the village after the incident came to light and we have assured Dalits about all help. Local villagers opposed Dalit groom wedding procession led by village Sarpanch. We have initiated the process to lodge an FIR against the accused,’’ Vanzara said.

Minister of social justice and empowerment in Gujarat government, Ishwar Parmar, said an investigation has been launched in this case. “A complaint will be filed against whoever was involved,” Parmar said.
