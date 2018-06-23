English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Dalit Horse-riding Champion Claims Threat to Life From Upper Caste Individuals. Tweets to PM Modi
Praveen Kumar, in his tweet, addresses PM Modi begging him to protect his life from "influential, rich people who have planned to acid attack, torture and kill" him out of hate for Kumar's caste.
Praveen Kumar, according to his Twitter bio, is an International Dressage (Equitation) champion. (Facebook)
New Delhi: A 23-year-old Scheduled Caste equestrian has tweeted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that his life is in danger as he is Dalit.
Praveen Kumar, in his tweet, addresses PM Modi begging him to protect his life from "influential, rich people who have planned to acid attack, torture and kill" him out of hate for Kumar's caste.
"Respected Prime Minister. (I have been) begging you to protect my life from rich, influential people who have planned to acid attack, torture and kill me out of hatred for my caste. (I) am (a) 23-year-old poor Dalit horse riding champion. My tweets and emails to you and your cabinet (have been) unanswered. (I) moved the Saket court and realised (the) apathy towards Dalits," tweeted Kumar.
He added that "ACP Pathania" insulted and forced him to give false statements. The police officer, on June 18, then filed a fake action taken report (ATR) in Delhi HC to protect himself and the accused, claimed Kumar.
Kumar, according to his Twitter bio, is an International Dressage (Equitation) champion from India. His goal is to win the first Olympic Gold in Dressage for India.
Kumar stated that he and his family would be murdered or implicated in fake cases only because he was openly tweeting to PM Modi.
According to his Twitter timeline, Kumar first reached out to PMO India, PM Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh through micro-blogging site on April 29. "A Supreme Court lawyer, his family and others have planned an acid attack on me. (They have) destroyed my self-respect. According to them, a Dalit like me should not compete in a sport meant for the Upper Class," he had tweeted.
This comes after a 21-year-old Dalit youth was allegedly hacked to death by upper caste men in March this year for riding a horse in Bhavnagar district of Gujarat.
Rathod was riding back on his horse to his home from the farm when the incident took place.
Later, the police claimed that Rathod was killed for allegedly using the horse to harass local girls and that villagers were angry with his activities.
In their complaint to the police, Rathod's family had said that one Natubha Darbar and his friends had threatened the family when they purchased a horse worth Rs 30,000.
| Edited by: Aditya Nair
