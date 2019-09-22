Take the pledge to vote

Dalit Man Beaten to Death for 'Stealing' Water Pump in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

Police said a heated exchange between victim Dhulichand and a group of men over the stolen pump turned violent and he was beaten up brutally.

PTI

Updated:September 22, 2019, 3:19 PM IST
Dalit Man Beaten to Death for 'Stealing' Water Pump in Rajasthan's Jhalawar
Representative image (News18 Creatives)
Kota: A 40-year-old Dalit man was beaten to death for allegedly stealing a water pump in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Ghatoli area on Saturday morning, when a 60-year-old man, his two sons, and some other unidentified people thrashed Dhulichand Meena of Mewakheda village, alleging that he stole a water pump from their fields, Station House Officer (SHO) Nainuram Meena said.

When Dhulichand was on his way to a nearby village, Purilal Tanwar, his sons, Devi Singh (23) and Mohan (20) and the other men confronted him, the SHO said. He said a heated exchange between Dhulichand and the group of men over the stolen hand pump soon turned violent and he was beaten up.

Dhulichand's father reached the spot and took his injured son home. Later, his condition deteriorated and he was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the SHO said.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that Tanwar and his sons had on Friday complained about the theft to Dhulichand's father, who reprimanded his son and asked Tanwar to lodge a police complaint against him.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been registered against Tanwar, his sons and seven unidentified men, the SHO said. Dhulichand's body was handed over to his family on Saturday after a post-mortem, the officer said.

