Dalit Man Goes to Fetch Upper Caste Wife from Her Home, Hacked to Death by In-Laws

Ahmedabad: A 35-year-old Dalit man was hacked to death allegedly by the family of an upper caste woman he married six months ago in Varmor village of Mandal taluka here.

According to the police complaint, the victim, Haresh Solanki, had gone to the village from his native Gandhidham town in Kutch with members of a women’s helpline to inquire after his pregnant wife Urmilaben Zala’s health and bring her back home two months after his father-in-law took her away.

His father-in-law had reportedly promised to bring her back, but soon Solanki lost all communication with his wife. Anxious about the health of his wife and their unborn baby, Solani sought help on the 181 women’s helpline which assists in rescuing women to safety.

On Monday afternoon, Solanki landed in his wife’s village with the women helpline staff, which consisted of a woman constable, driver and counsellor. Fearing that his in-laws, still angry at the couple’s love marriage, may try to harm him, Solanki was asked to stay back inside the jeep. The trio from the helpline reached Urmila’s home and tried to counsel her family and other family members.

During this conversation, Urmila’s father, Dasrathsinh Zala, reportedly told them that he would send Urmila back to her marital home within a month. The helpline team then left the house and proceeded towards the jeep. While escorting them out, Urmila’s family members reportedly saw Solanki sitting in the vehicle and allegedly attacked him.

According to the complaint, Solanki’s in-laws gathered at the spot with swords and other sharp-edged weapons, dragged him out and killed him. The accused also allegedly attacked the helpline team and ransacked the vehicle.

A complaint was filed at Mandal police station by Bhavna Bhagora, a counselling officer at the 181 helpline against Dasrathsinh Zala, Indrajitsinh Zala, Hasmukhsinh Zala, Jaydipsinh Zala, Ajaysinh Zala, Anopsang, Parbatsang and Harishchandrasinh under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Ahmedabad district police said they launched a manhunt to nab the accused.