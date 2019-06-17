Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Dalit Man in UP Charred to Death After India-Pak Match Victory Celebration

The deceased Vinay Prakash, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste, had watched the India-Pakistan cricket match on Sunday night and had celebrated India's victory dancing. He even had a small argument with members of one community on the issue.

IANS

Updated:June 17, 2019, 2:28 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Dalit Man in UP Charred to Death After India-Pak Match Victory Celebration
Representational image.
Loading...

Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh): A young man was charred to death when his hut with a thatched roof went up in flames early on Monday.

The incident took place in Rampur Bela village. The deceased Vinay Prakash, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste, had watched the India-Pakistan cricket match on Sunday night and had celebrated India's victory dancing. He even had a small argument with members of one community on the issue.

On Monday morning when the villagers woke up, they saw that Prakash's hut, which is located on the outskirts of the village, was in flames. His body had been charred beyond recognition.

Villagers claim that the incident is one of murder and said that it was related to the late night argument over India's victory in the cricket match.

The State SC/ST Commission has taken cognizance of the incident and has directed Superintendent of Police of Pratapgarh to investigate the incident, arrest the accused at the earliest and submit its report to the Commission.​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram