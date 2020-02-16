Dalit Man Lynched in Tamil Nadu for Defecating in Field Owned by Man From Dominant Caste
A video of the February 12 incident shows Sakthivel being brutally thrashed by locals in a hamlet in Villupuram.
Sakthivel from Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu was lynched by a mob on Wednesday.
Chennai: A 24-year-old Dalit man from Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu was lynched by a mob because he defecated in an open field that belonged to a person from a dominant caste.
A video of the February 12 incident shows Sakthivel being brutally thrashed by locals in a hamlet in Villupuram. The police made arrests after the video clip went viral. A complaint was also lodged by Sakthivel's sister at a local police station.
According to the complaint filed by Shaktivel’s sister, he was attacked after he defeated in an open field that belonged to a dominant caste section of people. She claimed that the mob became violent after learning that he was a Dalit.
Sakthivel’s sister said she received a call for help from her brother, who told her he was being attacked in a field. She rushed to the spot and managed to save Shaktivel with the help of police. But Shaktivel lost consciousness on reaching home and died before the medics arrived.
Seven people were arrested on Friday under five sections, including punishment of murder and under prevention of Atrocities Against SC/ST Act.
Thol. Thirumavalavan, leader of Dalit outfit VCK, visited the grieving family and later demanded action against those responsible for the crime.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Airtel Xstream Fiber Broadband is Good Enough to Deserve a Complete Review
- Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Salman Khan and the Finalists Gear up for the Big Night
- Amazon, Flipkart Challenge India's New Tax on Online Sellers
- Sushma Swaraj: Fiesty Leader, Friendly Minister | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
- Nike React Infinity Run Review: Without Doubt, Miles Ahead of The Adidas Boost