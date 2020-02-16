Take the pledge to vote

Dalit Man Lynched in Tamil Nadu for Defecating in Field Owned by Man From Dominant Caste

A video of the February 12 incident shows Sakthivel being brutally thrashed by locals in a hamlet in Villupuram.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

February 16, 2020, 12:43 PM IST
Dalit Man Lynched in Tamil Nadu for Defecating in Field Owned by Man From Dominant Caste
Sakthivel from Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu was lynched by a mob on Wednesday.

Chennai: A 24-year-old Dalit man from Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu was lynched by a mob because he defecated in an open field that belonged to a person from a dominant caste.

A video of the February 12 incident shows Sakthivel being brutally thrashed by locals in a hamlet in Villupuram. The police made arrests after the video clip went viral. A complaint was also lodged by Sakthivel's sister at a local police station.

According to the complaint filed by Shaktivel’s sister, he was attacked after he defeated in an open field that belonged to a dominant caste section of people. She claimed that the mob became violent after learning that he was a Dalit.

Sakthivel’s sister said she received a call for help from her brother, who told her he was being attacked in a field. She rushed to the spot and managed to save Shaktivel with the help of police. But Shaktivel lost consciousness on reaching home and died before the medics arrived.

Seven people were arrested on Friday under five sections, including punishment of murder and under prevention of Atrocities Against SC/ST Act.

Thol. Thirumavalavan, leader of Dalit outfit VCK, visited the grieving family and later demanded action against those responsible for the crime.

