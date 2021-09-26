CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Dalit Man Made to Spend Rs 11,000 on Feast for Entering Temple in Karnataka

The man was made to arrange a feast as penalty for entering a Lakshmi Devi temple in Karatagi village, Karnataka. (Image for representation: ASIT KUMAR/AFP)

The incident took place close on the heels of a Dalit family being penalised Rs 25,000 over their two-year-old son entering a temple in Kustagi, Karnataka.

Close on the heels of a Dalit family being penalised Rs 25,000 over their two-year-old son entering a temple in Kustagi, a Dalit man was forced to arrange a feast spending Rs 11,000 for entering a Lakshmi Devi temple in a village at Karatagi about 11 days ago, a police officer said. “Yes, it is true that the man spent Rs 11,000 to arrange feast for entering the temple. Our officers are investigating the matter," superintendent of Police T Sreedhara told.

first published:September 26, 2021, 00:28 IST