Dalit Man Refuses To Work, Village Musclemen Hit his Pregnant Wife, Aged Mother in MP's Bundelkhand

A Dalit man lodged a police complaint against village musclemen for allegedly beating his pregnant wife and mother after he denied working for him in Chhatarpur district, Bundelkhand.

The incident was reported from village Bandargarh under the limits of Rajnagar police station. The terrified family was forced to flee and took refuge elsewhere, the police said. The police have lodged a complaint and are probing into the allegations.

Bandiya Ahirwar, a neighbour of the victim’s family said that his neighbour works as a daily wage labourer in the village and when some village musclemen called him for work. After he did not follow their instructions the locals threatened him to teach a lesson claiming that they won’t allow him to work in the village.

After this, the accused musclemen landed at the victim’s family home and beat up his pregnant wife and her aged mother-in-law. The accused warned the victims against reporting the matter to the police and also posted two of their men to keep a watch on their house. This incident triggered panic and fear in the village.

However, the police intervened in the matter and Pankaj Sharma, in charge of the Rajnagar police station told News 18 that the victim woman was summoned to the police station under protection and was convinced to file a complaint and we lodged a case under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

(Inputs from Sunil Upadhyay)

