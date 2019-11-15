Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Dalit Man Thrashed in Punjab's Sangrur, Forced to Drink Urine After He Asks for Water: Police

The man had a dispute with some people in the village and said one of them had called him to his home on November 7.

PTI

Updated:November 15, 2019, 10:08 PM IST
Dalit Man Thrashed in Punjab's Sangrur, Forced to Drink Urine After He Asks for Water: Police
Representative image.

Chandigarh: A 37-year-old Dalit man was tied to a pillar, thrashed and forced to drink urine in Punjab's Sangrur district over an old dispute, police said on Friday.

The man, a resident of Changaliwala village, had a dispute with one Rinku and some other persons. He told police that on November 7, Rinku called him to his house where he talked about the matter.

He alleged that he was then thrashed by four persons after being tied to a pillar and when he asked for water, he was forced to drink urine.

Police said four persons have been booked for abduction, wrongful confinement, and under various sections of the IPC, and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at the Lehra police station.

Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission has also sought a report from Senior Superintendent of Police, Sangrur over the incident.

In a statement, Chairperson Tejinder Kaur said the commission learnt about the incident through media reports and took suo motu cognisance and sought the report.



