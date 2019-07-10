Dalit Man Hacked to Death in Ahmedabad: One Arrested for Murder, Seven Still Missing

Ahmedabad: Two days after a Dalit man was killed by his upper-caste in-laws in Ahmedabad district, one of the accused was arrested on Wednesday while the hunt was on for seven others, police said.

Haresh Solanki (25) was allegedly killed by his wife's relatives, who belonged to the Darbar community and were opposed to their marriage, at Varmor in Mandal tehsil Monday night.

"We have arrested his wife's cousin, named HS Jhala. We expect to arrest the other seven accused soon," said sub-inspector YA Parmar of Mandal police station.

Solanki, a Dalit, and Urmila Jhala had got married against the wishes of her parents. After the marriage, the couple moved to Gandhidham.

Urmila's parents took her back after some days, saying she would be sent back within a few weeks. She was pregnant by then.

When she did not return for two months, Solanki sought the help of a team of 181 Women's Helpline to persuade his in-laws to send her back.

A team of the helpline accompanied him to Varmor village on Monday. However, Urmila's relatives allegedly attacked Solanki and killed him on the spot.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against eight persons including Solanki's father-in-law Dashrathsinh Jhala under section 302 (murder) of the IPC as well as under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Solanki's funeral took place Wednesday at his village, Varvada in Unjha tehsil of Mehsana district, amid police protection.