Dalit Panchayat Chief in TN's Cuddalore Forced to Sit on Floor by Vanniyar Board Members; Case Filed

A case has been registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against a panchayat Vice-president in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore after the president, belonging to the Scheduled Caste community, accused him of forcing her to sit on the floor during meetings.

In viral visuals, Rajeshwari S, the dalit president of the Therku Thittai panchayat, can be seen seated on the floor, while five other members on chairs. She has accused the panchayat members, who belong to the Vanniyar community, of harassment and discrimination based on caste.

“Whenever there are meetings, I am asked to sit on the floor during Panchayat board meetings by Mohan Rajan, the vice-president, because I am Dalit and they are Vanniyars. I was not allowed to hoist the flag and was told that I’m not entitled to do so. I was also threatened by Rajan when I tried to object against the treatment meted out to me,” she said.

Meanwhile, denying allegations of discrimination, Rajan told News18 that it was Rajeshwari’s “own decision to sit on the floor”.

However, another ward member, on conditions of anonymity, confirmed that the president was made to sit on the floor because she was a Dalit.

Police officials have said that a probe into the case has been launched. The District Collector has suspended the Panchayat secretary for failing to apprise the officials about the matter and have also issued a show cause notice to the board members, including the Vice-president.

Action will be taken against the accused as the investigation progresses, said district officials.

(With inputs from Prasanna Venkatesan)