Dalit Schools Dropouts Find Fresh Start Through Music

These school kids dropped out due to the discrimination they faced. Eventually, forming a band changed their lives for the better. They were discriminated against but they found a way to get back to studying. Watch the video to know more.

News18.com

First published: October 8, 2018, 4:15 PM IST | Updated: 8 hours ago
