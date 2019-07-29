Take the pledge to vote

Dalit Shopkeeper Allegedly Beaten to Death by Customer, Accomplices Over Payment in UP

The accused, Amit Singh, went to Shobhnath Paswan's shop near Deeh Baba area in the morning and asked for a few items. When Paswan asked Singh to pay, a heated exchange took place between the two and Singh was beaten up.

July 29, 2019
Dalit Shopkeeper Allegedly Beaten to Death by Customer, Accomplices Over Payment in UP
Representative Image.
Ballia (UP): A Dalit shopkeeper was allegedly beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district by a customer and his accomplices after an argument over a payment, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred at Naini village under Sahatwar police station area on Sunday, the police said.

The accused, Amit Singh, went to the shop of Shobhnath Paswan, 30, near Deeh Baba area in the morning and asked for a few items. When Paswan asked Singh to pay, a heated exchange took place between the two and Singh was beaten up, according to an officer.

Later, Singh, who is from the same village, returned to the shop with four others and they thrashed Paswan. The shopkeeper sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Varanasi, where he died during treatment, the officer said.

A case has been registered and a search for the accused is on, the police added.

