Dalit Shopkeeper Allegedly Beaten to Death by Customer, Accomplices Over Payment in UP
The accused, Amit Singh, went to Shobhnath Paswan's shop near Deeh Baba area in the morning and asked for a few items. When Paswan asked Singh to pay, a heated exchange took place between the two and Singh was beaten up.
Representative Image.
Ballia (UP): A Dalit shopkeeper was allegedly beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district by a customer and his accomplices after an argument over a payment, police said on Monday.
The incident occurred at Naini village under Sahatwar police station area on Sunday, the police said.
The accused, Amit Singh, went to the shop of Shobhnath Paswan, 30, near Deeh Baba area in the morning and asked for a few items. When Paswan asked Singh to pay, a heated exchange took place between the two and Singh was beaten up, according to an officer.
Later, Singh, who is from the same village, returned to the shop with four others and they thrashed Paswan. The shopkeeper sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Varanasi, where he died during treatment, the officer said.
A case has been registered and a search for the accused is on, the police added.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mohit Abrol Accuses Ex-girlfriend Mansi Srivastava of Cheating, Says 'You Will Get What You Deserve'
- Nike's New Joyride is Not The Only Running Shoe to Use a Bridge Between Rubber And Plastic
- Union Bank of India to Auction Benelli Motorcycles At Massive Discounts, TNT 600i to Cost Rs 1.81 lakh
- Wife Rescues Newly-Wed Husband After He Falls Down Volcano During Honeymoon
- PM Modi Lauds 10 Children Cancer Survivors Who Won Medals for India on Maan Ki Baat