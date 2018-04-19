English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dalit PhD Student Hangs Himself Using Bedsheet in IIT-Kanpur Hostel Room
Police identified the victim as Bheem Singh, a third-year student of Ph.D, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akhilesh Kumar.
Image for representation only.
Kanpur: A student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, allegedly committed suicide on Thursday by hanging himself from the ceiling in his hostel room, police said.
Police identified the victim as Bheem Singh, a third-year student of Ph.D, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akhilesh Kumar.
Singh, who hailed from Ferozabad, was staying at a hostel on IIT campus and used a bedsheet to hang self, the SSP said.
Singh's friends told police that he was under severe stress, the SSP said and added, The reason behind extreme step is yet to be ascertained as the victim had left no suicide note behind." Singh was last seen on Tuesday, the SSP said.
(With PTI inputs)
