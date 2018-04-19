GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Dalit PhD Student Hangs Himself Using Bedsheet in IIT-Kanpur Hostel Room

Police identified the victim as Bheem Singh, a third-year student of Ph.D, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akhilesh Kumar.

Updated:April 19, 2018, 12:25 PM IST
Image for representation only.
Kanpur: A student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, allegedly committed suicide on Thursday by hanging himself from the ceiling in his hostel room, police said.

Singh, who hailed from Ferozabad, was staying at a hostel on IIT campus and used a bedsheet to hang self, the SSP said.

Singh's friends told police that he was under severe stress, the SSP said and added, The reason behind extreme step is yet to be ascertained as the victim had left no suicide note behind." Singh was last seen on Tuesday, the SSP said.

