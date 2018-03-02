GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Dalit Teen Allegedly Beaten to Death While Playing Holi in Rajasthan's Alwar

According to police, the victim Neeraj Jatav (16) was playing Holi with persons from other community when clashes broke out between the two sides at Bhiwadi town.

PTI

Updated:March 2, 2018, 8:53 PM IST
Image for representation.
Jaipur: A Dalit teenager was beaten to death while playing Holi allegedly by a group of persons in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Friday.

According to police, the victim Neeraj Jatav (16) was playing Holi with persons from other community when clashes broke out between the two sides at Bhiwadi town.

Additional Superintendent of Police Pushpendra Solanki said Jatav sustained grievous injuries in the attack and he eventually died.

The officer added that prima facie no sharp-edged weapon injuries were found on the body.

Meanwhile, irate family members of the victim vandalised the hospital where he was rushed for treatment. A police vehicle was also damaged in the melee, police said.

The kin have accused three persons for their alleged role in the crime, they said.

No FIR has been registered in the matter yet.

