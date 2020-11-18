Dalit Teen Gang-raped Inside Etah Toilet, Family Accuses Police of Inaction

A Dalit girl rape survivor and her family are running from pillar to post to register a rape case against a former village head in Etah district. The family alleged police inaction in the case and claimed that their teenage daughter was raped inside a toilet.

The survivor stated that she was raped by a former Village Pradhan named Rajiv, and two of his aides named- Anil and Akash, inside a toilet. The incident happened when the survivor went to defecate along with a six-year-old.

When the survivor and her mother reached the police station, she was allegedly turned away by the cops following which the victim reached Aliganj on Tuesday to register the case. The family hoped that perhaps the higher officials would listen to them and bring their daughter justice, but all efforts were in vain and no case was registered here.

“The case has been found correct in the investigation and it has been registered against the accused. They will soon be arrested and sent to jail,” Additional Superintendent of Police OP Singh said.