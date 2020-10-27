Dalit Teen Raped by Youth in UP's Bhadohi, Accused Absconding

A 14-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped in a village in Chauri area here, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on October 19 when a girl had gone to the field to attend nature's call and a 20-year-old man raped her, they said.

The FIR in the matter was registered on Tuesday by the victim's father. Police is looking to arrest the accused who is absconding. A probe is on in the matter.