1-min read

Dalit Woman Commits Suicide After Being Sexually Harassed in UP

The woman, who worked as a labourer in a brick kiln, was allegedly sexually harassed and her complaint was not filed by the police when she had gone with her husband to Phugana police station, they said.

PTI

Updated:April 14, 2018, 11:24 AM IST
Image for representation only.
Muzaffarnagar: A Dalit woman committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her house after allegedly being sexually harassed by two men at Raipur village in the district, police said on Saturday.

The woman, who worked as a labourer in a brick kiln, was allegedly sexually harassed and her complaint was not filed by the police when she had gone with her husband to Phugana police station, they said.

Police sub inspector Subhash Chand has been suspended in connection with the incident, police said.

A suicide note was recovered from the spot in which she has alleged sexual harassment by two men, police said.

Two cases, one abatement of suicide and one sexual harassment were registered against two persons, who were arrested in this connection, they said.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
