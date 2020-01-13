Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Dalit Woman Found Hanging from Tree in Gujarat, 3 held for Rape, Murder

The 19-year-old woman had gone missing after she left for Modasa town on January 1 and she was found hanging from a tree near her native Sayra village on January 5 after which an FIR was filed on January 7.

PTI

Updated:January 13, 2020, 8:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Dalit Woman Found Hanging from Tree in Gujarat, 3 held for Rape, Murder
Representative image.

Modasa: A week after the body of a Dalit woman was found hanging from a tree in Aravalli district of Gujarat, police arrested three persons on Sunday night on rape and murder charges, officials said on Monday.

The trio, Vimal Bharwad, Darshan Bharwad and Jigar Parmar, was arrested after they surrendered before the police in Modasa taluka of Aravalli district, they said, adding another accused is on the run.

The 19-year-old woman had gone missing after she left for Modasa town on January 1 and she was found hanging from a tree near her native Sayra village on January 5 after which an FIR was filed on January 7, the police said.

The FIR was filed following protests by the victim's relatives and other Dalits of the village demanding immediate arrest of the culprits. "We have arrested Vimal Bharwad, Darshan Bharwad and Jigar Parmar on Sunday night. A fourth accused, Satish Bharwad, is absconding and efforts are on to nab him," said Aravalli Superintendent of Police Mayur Patil.

As per the FIR, the four men had abducted the woman in a car and raped her. They then killed her and hanged her body from a tree, an official said. Besides facing rape and murder charges under the IPC, the accused have also been booked under provisions of the SCs/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

However, the police said a post-mortem conducted on the body in Ahmedabad Civil Hospital has not confirmed rape or murder. "The post-mortem report says the death was due to asphyxiation from hanging. No fracture or major injury has been found on the body. We have asked forensic experts to probe further to confirm rape. We are expecting the report soon," said Patil.

Meanwhile, taking suo motu cognisance of the alleged gang-rape and murder of the woman, a team of the National Commission for Women (NCW) reached Modasa on Monday and held meetings with the police over the incident.

"The NCW had taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and launched an inquiry. The post-mortem report has failed to prove that she was raped and murdered. "And if it was a suicide, then what were the circumstances behind it? I think the picture will be clear after the forensic report arrives in two-three days," NCW member Rajul Desai told reporters here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram