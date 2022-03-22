Dalit Woman Gangraped, Blackmailed With Video, Say Police; DMK Workers Among Accused

A 22-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped multiple times by eight people, including two minors and two DMK workers, for over six months in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district, said police sources, adding that the accused also filmed the brutal incident and threatened the woman to share it on social media if she resists.

The district police have arrested all eight accused based on the complaint filed by the woman. As per reports, two of the accused are minors, and two of them belong to the DMK, the ruling party in Tamil Nadu.

According to the police, the victim had been lured to meet with Hariharan, one of the main accused in the case, at a godown near her residence. She was, apparently, made to have a physical relationship there and was then video graphed. Threatening to release the video, the main accused and his accomplices sexually assaulted the woman several times.

Advertisement

The woman later approached the Virudhunagar rural police station and filed a complaint. The perpetrators were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including punishment for rape and atrocities against oppressed communities.

Taking to Twitter, DMK leader Kanimozhi said action should be taken against the accused irrespective of their political affiliations. “It is consoling that all the accused involved in the sexual assault crime against a 22yr old in Virudhunagar district have been arrested. Strong action has to be taken against the accused, no matter who they are," she said.

BJP state president K Annamalai also tweeted, “Arresting these criminals is one thing but equally important is to improve the overall policing under this @arivalayam govt, which at present is not giving the common people any confidence. Will @CMOTamilnadu insulate the local police from his party men’s tentacle hold."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.