Dalit Woman in Telangana Lost Wooden Cot from her Hut for Non-payment of Water Bill

Some incidents may cause surprise, insult or lead to shock and anger. A poor Dalit woman had to face such a harsh moment in Telangana’s Pocharam village.

The incident raised eyebrows as the poor people in the village could not stop an employee of waterworks from talking harshly with a woman for non-payment of the water bill.

Even as the government is trying to ensure potable drinking water free through its flagship Mission Bhagiratha programme in rural areas, the situation is different at ground level.

It is a fit case as to how some employees use force and collect the amount from poor families by violating norms.

The officials were concerned about making all efforts to provide tap connection to every household in villages. Though such rare incidents only bringing a bad name to the government and causing an insult to the poor people.

An operator Pullaiah of village Panchayat in Pocharam in Kusumanchi Mandal in the Khammam district allegedly took away a domestic cot from a hut of a woman, labour who faced problems to make both ends meet.

Though the woman Chinthala Kavitha said that she will pay the amount in one or two days, the employee has shown his power and force.

In the Covid-19 crisis, the people are not getting work and income and the woman said that she will pay the amount soon. Pullaiah pressed his assistant and forcibly barged into the hut and took the cot and carried it overhead and left. It became a hot topic in the village and district.

Village people complain that Pullaiah used to harass them to pay the amount in the name of water supply and tap connection.

The mission Bhagirathi is offering purified waters to the rural poor woman to avoid going out. Actually, notices were not served to her for payment of bills. Water connection cannot be removed without prior notice as per norms. The free water supply programme is not properly implementing in some villages with such incidents.

On this incident, district officials expressed discontent and ordered serious action.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here