Dalit Woman Raped by 4 Men in Hathras Dies a Day After Being Admitted to AIIMS

The 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was raped by four men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, died on Tuesday morning, sources said. She was shifted to AIIMS, Delhi, a day earlier after her condition showed no signs of improvement.

The woman was gangraped a fortnight ago, following which she was admitted to the AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital. The accused had also tried to strangulate her to death as she resisted their attempt and in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it.

Dr Harris Manzur Khan, the superintendent of JNMC, was quoted as saying by PTI that she is on ventilator. A spokesman of the hospital said that the woman's legs have been completely paralysed and arms partially paralysed.

After her family members expressed their desire to take her to Delhi, she was referred to AIIMS on Monday morning, he said.