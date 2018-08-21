English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Dalit Woman Set on Fire in Bihar For Resisting Rape Attempt
In her statement to police, she named Ranjeet Chaudhary of the same village as the main accused, who is absconding after the incident.
The rape survivor can be seen lying on the hospital bed with relatives crowding around her bed.
Patna: A Dalit woman was poured with kerosene oil and set on fire after a failed gang-rape attempt on Monday night at Puranbigha village, which comes under Giriak police station of Nalanda, Bihar.
She is battling for life at the Patna Medical College And Hospital (PMCH).
“She has received 80-90 recent burn injury. Our doctors are trying to save her but in such cases survival chances are very low. She is very critical," said PMCH superintendent Rajeev Ranjan Prasad.
No FIR has been lodged so far.
The rape survivor was first admitted at Biharsharif district hospital, but doctors later referred her to PMCH. In her statement to police, she named Ranjeet Chaudhary of the same village as the main accused, who is absconding after the incident.
Before leaving for Patna, she said, "My husband Shankar Manjhi works far away in Tamil Nadu and taking advantage of that Ranjeet was trying to harass me for quite some time. He always stalked me and tried to force himself on me.
“On Monday night he came with two other friends and tried to rape me. When I raised the alarm, one of them stuffed my mouth with a cloth and the other two poured kerosene and set me on fire."
The rape survivor's mother accused the Chaudhary family of creating ruckus and humiliating co-villagers who belong to lower castes.
"We are Manjhi and they are Chaudhary. Since my son-in-law was away they forced their entry into my house, tried to rape my daughter and when she resisted they tried to burn her alive."
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
