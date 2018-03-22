A 23-year-old Dalit woman was brutally thrashed and her finger and one ear was chopped off after she was abducted by four men in Bhavnagar district of Gujarat.The woman has been admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad. In a police complaint she filed from the hospital bed, she said that she was going to her college in Botad when the men kidnapped her. She said that the men pulled her hair and beat her to the point that she lost consciousness.Doctors at the VS Hospital said that in her statement, the woman has not mentioned anything regarding molestation or sexual assault. However, the hospital authorities will conduct a medical examination to ascertain whether she was raped or not.The police has registered an FIR under sections of kidnapping and robbery against four unidentified persons. Deputy SP SK Chauhan, who is supervising the investigation in the case, said that more sections would be added once the medical report comes out.The woman, a final year B.ED student, lives with her family in Bhavnagar.Her brother said that he received a call on his mobile early on Thursday, informing him that his sister was being taken to a hospital in Botad and the family should reach there directly. The call was made from the victim’s phone by a male caller.“I am not sure who the caller was but I suspect that one of the four persons who kidnapped my sister must have called me on my mobile from my sister’s phone,” he said.Jignesh Mevani, MLA and convener of the Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch, also visited the family of the victim at the hospital on Thursday evening. He demanded a quick investigation and speedy justice, saying that culprits should be arrested by the police immediately.