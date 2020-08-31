Dalit Youth Dies in 'Illegal' Police Custody in UP, Kin Allege Police Torture, Block Fatehpur Highway

Agitated locals blocked the Raebareli-Fatehpur National Highway on Sunday after a Dalit youth died in ‘illegal’ police custody allegedly due to incessant police beating. Defying claims, the police officials said that the youth was not tortured and he had developed COVID like symptoms before dying.

A resident of the Poore Baiju village under Lalganj Police Station limits of Rae Bareli, the deceased- Mohit’s family alleged that he died due to police torture. On August 26, Mohit along with his brother- Sonu was picked up from their residence in a theft case.

As per information, Sonu alleged that the police had mercilessly beaten Mohit in the lockup, and on August 28 they released him but they kept Mohit in custody. The next day, Mohit’s health worsened and he was brought to the district hospital for treatment where he succumbed.

The bereaved family members took to streets and on Sunday evening raised slogans against police atrocities. However, when the district and police administration did not reach the spot on time, the protestors came out on the road and blocked the Raebareli-Fatehpur National Highway.

“The police were working against an auto-lifter gang, and during which four people were arrested and also 10 motorcycles were recovered. During an interrogation with the ones arrested, names of Sonu and his brother Mohit surfaced after which they were brought to the police station on August 28 for interrogation. During this, Mohit complained about stomach ache following which he was sent to the district hospital. He had a complaint of pneumonia and fever and his oxygen level was also low. He died during treatment. Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused were kept in illegal detention for more than 24 hours and for that we have suspended the SHO,” Superintendent of Police Raebareli, Swapnil Mamgain said.

Responding to the youth’s death, the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu attacked the state government and wrote, “Dalit youth dies in police custody in Rae Bareli. Police suppression of Dalits and the exploitation continues in the BJP government. Every day this 'Jungle Raj' causes one life or the other. There is a flood of killings but the government remains insensitive. The Chief Minister should come forward and answer the questions of the public.”