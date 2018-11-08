GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Dalit Youth Stabbed to Death in Muzaffarnagar Over Enmity, Three Arrested

A case has been registered against four persons - Rahul, Jagpal, Saurabh and Kallu - based on the FIR lodged by the deceased's brother, police said.

PTI

Updated:November 8, 2018, 8:04 PM IST
Image for representation only.
Muzaffarnagar (UP): Three persons were arrested for allegedly stabbing a Dalit youth to death and dumping his body in a field in Nawla village here on Thursday, police said.

Mohan Kumar (20) was murdered over an old enmity. A case has been registered against four persons - Rahul, Jagpal, Saurabh and Kallu - based on the FIR lodged by the deceased's brother, said Circle Officer Rajeev Kumar Singh.

Three of the accused have been arrested, while Kallu is on the run, the officer said, adding that the body had been sent for postmortem.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
