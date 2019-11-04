Dalit Youth Stripped & Flogged, Another Beaten After Argument with Ahmedabad Eatery Owner

A Dalit youth was allegedly stripped and flogged and another assaulted by a group of men in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Tol Naga area on Sunday night.

The incident is said to have taken place in an eatery around 7.30 pm when two Dalit youths Pragnesh Parmar and Jayesh arrived at the restaurant. In a video that was shared by several social media users including Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, the youth is seen stripped and being mercilessly beaten by people with sticks.

According to the Indian Express report, an argument ensued between the eatery owner and Pragnesh after which the two youths were beaten up with sticks.

"Family members and acquaintances joined him in beating the youth," the Indian Express report quoted the police as saying. Pragnesh is currently being treated for his injuries in Civil Hospital.

An FIR has been filed under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and under sections of Preventions of Atrocities against SC/ST Act.

Meanwhile, Mevani, who had also led the agitation against the Una flogging incident in 2016, has called for a bandh is the police fails to arrest the perpetrators. "I will declare a Gujarat Bandh if the police does not arrest the perpetrators in 24 hours who attempted lynching of two Dalit youth in Ahmedabad yesterday night. Don't think Dalits are cowards: we believe in Constitution!" he tweeted.

