Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Dalits in Tughlakabad Protest Demolition of Delhi's Ravidas Temple

Carrying black flags and banners, Dalits first assembled at the PWD rest house here and then took out a protest march on the national highway, before converging on the sugar mill chowk. They also raised slogans against the Centre.

PTI

Updated:August 15, 2019, 5:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Dalits in Tughlakabad Protest Demolition of Delhi's Ravidas Temple
protests against demolition of Ravidas temple in Delhi (news18)
Loading...

Phagwara: Members of the Dalit community here on Thursday took out a protest march against the demolition of the Guru Ravidas temple in New Delhi's Tughlakabad area on the apex court order.

They demanded the reallotment of the land for the reconstruction of the temple.

Carrying black flags and banners, they first assembled at the PWD rest house here and then took out a protest march on the national highway, before converging on the sugar mill chowk. They also raised slogans against the Union government.

Jarnail Nangal, president of the SC wing of the Lok Insaaf Party, led the protesters.

Nangal said Dalits had rejected the idea of having an alternative site for the temple. When a delegation of the community met Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in Delhi, he had suggested an alternative site for the temple, he said.

"We are subjected to the tyranny of the system and the demolition of the Guru Ravidas temple is a glaring example of it," Nangal alleged.

He said Dalits would hold a dharna at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on August 21 to protest the demolition of the temple.

Meanwhile, Shri Guru Ravidas Sadhu Sampardai Society chairman Sant Mohinderpal Pandwa demanded the reconstruction of the temple at the same site.

He said,"It is a historic site hallowed by Guru Ravidas around 1509, a centre of faith and devotion for lakhs of his followers. Nothing short of the reallocation of the land is acceptable to us."

On August 13, members of Dalit community had observed a Punjab bandh to protest the demolition of the temple.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram