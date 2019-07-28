Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Dalits Protest After Temple Priest Refuses Water to Sanitation Workers in UP

The workers were cleaning a drain outside the temple when the priest refused to allow them to take water from a handpump inside and closed the door.

News18.com

Updated:July 28, 2019, 2:31 PM IST
Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Muzaffarnagar (UP): Several Dalits have staged a protest after some sanitation workers were allegedly not allowed to drink water from a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Sunday.

The workers were cleaning a drain outside the temple in Thana Bhawan town on Saturday.

The priest refused to allow them to take water from a handpump inside the temple and closed the door, an officer said.

Several people belonging to the Valmiki caste staged a protest and demanded registration of an FIR against the priest. Police reached the spot and pacified the crowd by assuring an investigation, the officer said.

