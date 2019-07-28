English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dalits Protest After Temple Priest Refuses Water to Sanitation Workers in UP
The workers were cleaning a drain outside the temple when the priest refused to allow them to take water from a handpump inside and closed the door.
Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Muzaffarnagar (UP): Several Dalits have staged a protest after some sanitation workers were allegedly not allowed to drink water from a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Sunday.
The workers were cleaning a drain outside the temple in Thana Bhawan town on Saturday.
The priest refused to allow them to take water from a handpump inside the temple and closed the door, an officer said.
Several people belonging to the Valmiki caste staged a protest and demanded registration of an FIR against the priest. Police reached the spot and pacified the crowd by assuring an investigation, the officer said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Monday 22 July , 2019 Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Monday 22 July , 2019 Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Wife Rescues Newly-Wed Husband After He Falls Down Volcano During Honeymoon
- Disha Patani Dolls Up Sister Khushboo, Takes Credit for Hair and Make-up
- 'This One's On God,' Says Woman When Asked for Payment, Then Flees With Fast Food Order
- Unhappy with 'Worst Picture' as Mugshot, Former Model on the Run Sends Police His Selfie
- Instagram Model and Influencer Has Meltdown After Likes Disappear from Posts
Photogallery
Loading...