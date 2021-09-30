Dallas, Sep 30 (AP) Eight People, Including Four Firefighters, Were Injured Wednesday Morning In An Explosion At An Apartment Complex In South Dallas, Authorities Said.

Three of the firefighters were critically injured. Firefighters were investigating a report of a natural gas leak at the two-story complex and had reported smelling gas just before the explosion partially collapsed the building, Dallas Fire-Rescue said in a statement.

Besides the three firefighters listed in critical condition, a fourth firefighter and four civilians were hospitalized in stable condition, according to the statement. All occupants of the units involved were accounted for, it said. The cause of the blast was not immediately determined and remained under investigation. (AP) .

