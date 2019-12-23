Daltonganj Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of votes begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

76. Daltonganj (डाल्टनगंज), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Jharkhand region and Palamu (पलामू) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the Palamu (पलामू) division. Daltonganj is part of 13. Palamu Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.09% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 21.46%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.5%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 3,45,817 eligible electors, of which 1,81,720 were male, 1,64,097 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Daltonganj, there are 7041 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 3710 are male, 3331 are female and 0 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 2552 voters in the 80+ age category and 3871 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Daltonganj Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC -- -- Krishna Nand Tripathi BSP -- -- Jagannath Prasad Singh NCP -- -- Vijeta Verma SP -- -- Mohan Yadav BMPA -- -- Ravindra Pal Shiv Sena -- -- Santosh Kumar Dubey IND -- -- Azimuddin Miyan IND -- -- Anuj Kumar Thakur IND -- -- Rakesh Kumar Tiwary IND -- -- Sanjay Kumar Singh IND -- -- Santosh Kumar Sharma BJP -- -- Alok Kumar Chaurasiya JVMP -- -- Rahul Agrawal RJP -- -- Krishn Nand Chaudhri IND -- -- Brajesh Kumar

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 3,07,237 eligible electors, of which 1,64,762 were male, 1,42,475 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,67,909.

Daltonganj has an elector sex ratio of 903.02.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Alok Kr Chaurasiya of JVM won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 4347 votes which was 2.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JVM had a vote share of 29.78% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 4,233 votes which was 2.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 29.6% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 76. Daltonganj Assembly segment of Palamu Lok Sabha constituency. Palamu Parliament seat was won by BJP's Vishnu Dayal Ram.

Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 27 contestants and in 2009 elections 24 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 64.1%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 64.7%, while it was 54.95% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Phase 1 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 426 polling stations in 76. Daltonganj constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 358.

Extent: 76. Daltonganj constituency comprises of the following areas of Palamu district of Jharkhand: Daltonganj and Chainpur police stations in Palamau Sadar sub-division; and Bhandaria police Station in Garhwa sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Daltonganj is: 24.311 83.983.

