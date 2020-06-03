Damage to Power Lines, Flooding & Uprooting of Trees: Here's the Damage Expected from Cyclone Nisarga

As the Cyclone 'Nisarga' nears, evacuation efforts across Maharashtra and Gujarat are on to ensure minimal damage to life and property once landfall is made.

The India Meteorological Department has said that the cyclone's eye diameter has decreased during the last one hour, indicating intensification of system. "Wind speed has increased from 85-95 kmph to 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph," the department added.

IMD Director, Mumbai, KS Hosalikar said that the cyclone could make a landfall between 1 pm and 4 pm as it is now 95 km from Alibaug and 150 km from Mumbai. Officials said that the system is now being continuously tracked by the Doppler Weather Radars (DWRs) in Mumbai (Maharashtra) and Goa.

Maharashtra: Many trees uprooted in the Raigad district due to strong winds in view of #CycloneNisarga. The cyclone is expected to make landfall in an hour in the state and the process will be completed during the next 3 hours, as per IMD. pic.twitter.com/DXtKytdqX9 — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

Mumbai's civic body BMC today issued a list of dos and don'ts for people to follow.

#CycloneNisarga will cross Maharashtra coast between Harihareshwar & Daman, very close to Alibaug between 1 pm to 4 pm; Latest visuals from Alibaug. pic.twitter.com/39ouVK0n9L — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

Here's the expected post-landfall events that may take place:

◕ After the landfall the severe cyclonic storm is very likely to maintain its cyclonic storm intensity for about 6 hours, while moving north-northeastwards across north-central Maharashtra.

◕ Under its influence, gale wind reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph is very likely to prevail over Pune, Ahmadnagar and 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph adjoining Beed, Nashik and Aurangabad districts of Maharashtra.

◕ Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is also very likely over these districts on on June 3.

Here's the damage expected for interior districts of Maharashtra: (Pune, Ahmadnagar, Nashik, Aurangabad and adjoining Beed).

◕ Major damage to thatched houses/ huts. Roof tops may blow off.



◕ Unattached metal sheets may fly.



◕ Damage to power and communication lines.



◕ Major damage to Kutcha and some damage to Pucca roads.



◕ Flooding of escape routes.



◕ Breaking of tree branches, uprooting of large avenue trees.



◕ Damage to banana and papaya trees.



◕ Large dead limbs being blown from trees.



◕ Major damage to coastal crops.



◕ Damage to embankments/ salt pans.